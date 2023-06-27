Tuesday, June 27, 2023

At least two people have been killed and 22 wounded in Russian rocket strikes that hit a restaurant in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, the country's interior minister said.

"Two people died and 22 were injured, including a child. A restaurant and several houses were damaged", Igor Klymenko said on Telegram on Tuesday, adding that more victims may still be under the rubble.

Earlier, Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the eastern Donetsk region, said "Two rockets were fired at the city of Kramatorsk... at a food establishment in the centre of the city where there were a great number of civilians."

He said authorities would work to "establish the number of injured and possible victims."

Kramatorsk, once a city of 150,000 inhabitants, is the last major city under Ukrainian control in the east of the country. It lies about 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the frontline.

More updates 👇

1820 GMT — US sending $500M in weapons, military aid to Ukraine

The Biden administration has announced that it is sending up to $500 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more than 50 heavily armoured vehicles and an infusion of missiles for air defence systems.

White House principal deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton said the new package “includes key capabilities that will support Ukraine’s counter-offensive operations” and would strengthen Ukraine’s air defences.

According to the Pentagon, the US has delivered more than $15 billion in weapons and equipment from its stocks to Ukraine since Russia began attacks, and has committed an additional $6.2 billion in supplies that haven't yet been identified.

1516 GMT — Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief

Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko has said he urged his ally President Vladimir Putin not to kill the head of the mercenary Wagner group, which last week attempted to topple Russia's top brass.

Lukashenko, a long-time ally of Putin, claimed to have negotiated an end to the armed insurrection and has said he will take in exiled rebels and Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.

"I said to Putin: we could waste (Prigozhin), no problem. If not on the first try, then on the second. I told him: don't do this," Lukashenko said during a meeting with security officials, according to state media.

Lukashenko earlier confirmed Prigozhin, who led the deadly march on Moscow last week, will be in Belarus on Tuesday, under a deal that ended his revolt.

1339 GMT — Putin endangering Russia with Ukraine war: German FM

Germany's foreign minister has said the mutiny by Wagner mercenaries last weekend shows that Putin placed Russia's security on the line by attacking Ukraine.

The revolt illustrates that Russia's war on Ukraine "is not only an attack on Ukraine" but that Putin has "also put the security of his own country in danger," Annalena Baerbock said in a visit to South Africa.

Baerbock reassured Germany's support for Ukraine "in humanitarian terms, with a view to the right to self-defence, and economically," and reiterated an "urgent" appeal for the war to end.

1258GMT — Putin praises army for stopping 'civil war' during Wagner mutiny

Putin has thanked the country's security forces for upholding the constitutional order and demonstrating their loyalty to the people and military oath, saying they had stopped a civil war.

Putin said on Tuesday at a gathering in the Kremlin in front of defence and interior ministry units, the Russian Guard, Federal Security Service (FSB), and Federal Service of Guard (FSO), that they "ensured law and order at the time of the mutiny."

"You have protected the constitutional order, the life, security, and freedom of our citizens, saved our homeland from shocks, and actually stopped the civil war," he said.

This comes as Russia announced preparations to disarm Prigozhin's private force.

Asked whether Putin's power was diminished by the sight of rebel mercenaries seizing a military HQ, advancing on Moscow and shooting down military aircraft, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "We don't agree."

1156 GMT — New Zealand PM hails 'constructive' role for China in Ukraine

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has said China could play a "constructive role" in the Ukraine conflict during a meeting with President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Hipkins is on a state visit to China aimed at boosting trade ties with the world's second-largest economy.