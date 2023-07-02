WORLD
Guatemala court orders presidential ballot review
Centre-left candidate Bernardo Arevalo shot up to second on election day, making an August 20 runoff alongside front-runner Sandra Torres.
Former first lady and candidate for the National Unity of Hope party Sandra Torres is set to face off in a second round on August 20 with centre-left lawmaker Bernardo Arévalo, who ran on an anti-corruption platform. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 2, 2023

Guatemala's top court has ordered ballots from the first-round presidential election to be reviewed after the front-runner's party and allies challenged the results, setting up the potential for a recount ahead of the runoff vote.

The court said on Saturday that it would suspend election processes in the Central American country until the ballots are reviewed, acting at the request of Sandra Torres' National Unity of Hope party, President Alejandro Giammattei's Vamos party and several allied groups.

It said Guatemalan electoral authorities would check the votes, especially any thought to have irregularities, to make sure they met legal requirements.

The court said it would then determine whether to take the rare step of mandating a recount.

Former first lady Torres is set to face off in the decisive second round on August 20 with anti-graft candidate Bernardo Arevalo, who bucked forecasts to become the runner-up as anger over years of corruption scandals dominated voter sentiment.

Torres took 15.8 percent of the vote in the June 25 round, with Arevalo close behind with 11.8 percent. Some analysts expect Arevalo to win the runoff due to Torres' unpopularity in the voter-dense capital, Guatemala City.

Call to annul court decision

Arevalo said he would ask Guatemala's electoral court to annul the top court's decision, which he described as lacking legal merit and dangerous to the electoral process.

After his surprise success, Arevalo has called on Guatemalan voters to be on guard against attempts by his opponents to manipulate the outcome.

"We can't let the same old parties, frustrated and disappointed by their poor results in the first round, tarnish and call into question the free decision of thousands of Guatemalans," he said in a video on social media.

In the days after the vote, Torres said she was concerned that votes had been manipulated with a faulty software system to favour Arevalo's party, Semilla (Seed Movement).

The Organization of American States, which observed the vote, said the process appeared to be carried out fairly, with few irregularities that did not alter the results.

