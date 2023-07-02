Guatemala's top court has ordered ballots from the first-round presidential election to be reviewed after the front-runner's party and allies challenged the results, setting up the potential for a recount ahead of the runoff vote.

The court said on Saturday that it would suspend election processes in the Central American country until the ballots are reviewed, acting at the request of Sandra Torres' National Unity of Hope party, President Alejandro Giammattei's Vamos party and several allied groups.

It said Guatemalan electoral authorities would check the votes, especially any thought to have irregularities, to make sure they met legal requirements.

The court said it would then determine whether to take the rare step of mandating a recount.

Former first lady Torres is set to face off in the decisive second round on August 20 with anti-graft candidate Bernardo Arevalo, who bucked forecasts to become the runner-up as anger over years of corruption scandals dominated voter sentiment.

Torres took 15.8 percent of the vote in the June 25 round, with Arevalo close behind with 11.8 percent. Some analysts expect Arevalo to win the runoff due to Torres' unpopularity in the voter-dense capital, Guatemala City.