A purebred Nelore cow — with ancestry traced back to India – has become the world’s costliest bovine after a recent auction raised her worth to a jaw-dropping $4.3 million.

The four-and-half-year-old cow named Viatina-19 FIV Mara Emovis has already become a celebrity in her country after the auction, in which a part of her was sold by Agropecuaria Casa Branca to Nelore HRO for $1.44 million.

Because of their exorbitant prices, Nelore cows are owned jointly by individuals or corporations.

At the auction in Arandu in Brazil’s state of Sao Paulo, a third of the ownership fetched 6.99 million reais ($1.44 million), the record-breaking amount through global cattle markets and highlighting the Nelore’s value and standing.

Last year, half of the cow’s ownership sold at auction in Brazil for a record $800,000.

The record fee underscores Brazil’s demand for high-quality cattle that are said to possess an excellent genetic makeup and efficient metabolism that makes them adaptable to Brazil's challenging land conditions.

The Nelore cow’s slow metabolism means they are more heat resistant than other breeds of cattle, a quality regarded as ideal for some of Brazil’s low-quality pastures.

The Nelore's tough skin also makes the breed resistant to parasites and insects.

The recent record cost for the Nelore bovine, Newsweek says, is down to its distinct qualities where the white-coloured animal has adapted and become resistant to their different land and weather conditions.

Its white fur coat plays an important role, reflecting high volumes of light, while its sweat glands are twice the size and almost a third more numerous than European cattle breeds.