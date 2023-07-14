War-torn Sudan's capital has experienced a communications blackout for several hours, residents said, as the army and paramilitary forces waged intense battles across Khartoum.

Vital internet and mobile phone connections -which have been critical to sourcing information and supplies during nearly three months of war- were out of service as "violent clashes" raged in several parts of the city on Friday, witnesses told via landline.

The source of the malfunction was not immediately clear, and some mobile network were restored by 11:00 am (0900 GMT), according to residents.

Through the morning, columns of black smoke were seen rising near army headquarters in the centre of Khartoum as well as in the city's south.

Witnesses in Khartoum North said there were "clashes using all kinds of weapons". In Omdurman, just across the Nile river, witnesses reported fighter jets and drones flying overhead.

Since April 15, army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan has been at war with his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.