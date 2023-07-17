The paramilitary force battling the army in Sudan has taken control of a town in southern Darfur, triggering clashes, looting, and a new wave of displacement, conflict monitors, a witness said.

Clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese army around the town of Kas had caused up to 5,000 households to flee, some of them from camps for displaced people, according to a tracking system run by the International Organization for Migration.

The war that erupted between the army and the RSF in the capital Khartoum has led to a surge of ethnically-charged violence and displacement in Darfur, the RSF's power base, and a region already suffering from long-running conflict.

The RSF said on Sunday that it had taken control of an army base in Kas, seizing vehicles and weapons and capturing 30 soldiers as part of the wider conflict.

The Darfur Bar Association, an activist group that monitors the conflict, condemned what it called an attack on Kas by the RSF that had led to looting and theft.

Alfadil Mohamed, a witness, said that there had been heavy clashes in the town, resulting in at least three deaths and the displacement of residents towards the east.

On Friday, the US-based Sudan Conflict Observatory reported that the RSF and aligned forces had allegedly carried out the targeted destruction of at least 26 communities in Darfur, forcibly displacing at least 668,000 civilians since mid-April.