Istanbul, an ancient metropolis that spans two continents, has inspired songs, poems, paintings and novels for centuries.

Over the course of its rich history, Istanbul has been a home to three great civilisations; the melding of historical treasures from Rome, Byzantium, and the Ottoman Empire. At every turn, the city offers distinctive landscapes and architectural wonders – from towering minarets and golden domes to grand palaces, museums, gardens and monuments.

A Turkish-based NGO, the Mental Health Association, conducted a study to indicate how people feel about certain locations in Istanbul. An emotion map was created to help individuals make travel choices based on their moods.

The Maiden’s Tower

The Maiden's Tower, located on a small island in the IstanbulStrait, is considered the city's most romantic spot. Symbolising an unattainable beloved, the tower's captivating allure attracts visitors seeking a romantic and enchanting experience amid Istanbul's exquisite IstanbulStrait.

The tower's remote location on the island enhances its romantic appeal, and its association with various legends adds to its mystique. Its significance is enriched over time through human perception and the additional meanings attached to it.

Zeynep Ahunbay, a Professor of Architecture at Istanbul Technical University, explains that the tower's distant appearance evokes fascination and reinforces its romantic allure.

“When you look at it from afar, it appears to be at an unreachable place, evoking a sense of fascination. Its unique architecture also adds to its charm. The tower holds its inherent importance, but over time, it becomes laden with additional meanings,” Ahunbay tells TRT World.

EyupSultanMosque

Eyup Sultan Mosque, on the other hand, known as a significant sacred destination for those seeking the spiritual side of the city, was identified as the most peaceful place in Istanbul.

"Eyup Sultan Mosque is one of the oldest Islamic structures in Istanbul, holding great significance as the burial place of Sahabas [Companions of Prophet Muhammad], including Ayyub al Ansari. Following the conquest of Istanbul, excavations unveiled this sacred tomb, bestowing it with deep religious importance and value. Moreover, its profound meaning is further enriched by the fact that Prophet Muhammad was once a guest at the house of Ayyub al Ansari," says Ahunbay.

“Throughout history, the Ottoman sultans invested in this place. Located outside the city walls, it developed into a peaceful cemetery, making it a destination where one contemplates death and envisions a serene passing,” Ahunbay says. “The tombs of prominent figures from the 16th century, like Sokollu Mehmed Pasha and Siyavus Pasha, along with the charitable institutions they established, add to the sense of assurance for the afterlife and the tranquility one finds in contributing to acts of charity,” the professor adds.

IstiklalAvenue