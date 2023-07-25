China has reinstated veteran diplomat Wang Yi as the country's foreign minister, replacing Qin Gang, who was abruptly "removed" from the post after a mysterious one-month absence, state media reported, fueling speculations in the halls of power in Beijing and beyond.

Wang, 69, previously served as Beijing's top diplomat for 10 years from 2013 to December 2022, before returning to the post on Tuesday.

"China's top legislature voted to appoint Wang Yi as foreign minister... as it convened a session on Tuesday," state media outlet Xinhua said.

"Qin Gang was removed from the post of foreign minister," it added.

The South China Morning Post, however, reported that a special session of the rubber-stamp legislature, made the decision to remove Qin as early as Monday.

The report did not give a reason for Qin's removal, but said President Xi Jinping signed a presidential order to enact the decision.

Qin, who served as China's ambassador to the United States from 2021 to January of this year, had been seen as a confidant of Xi and many analysts attributed his recent fast rise through the diplomatic ranks to their relationship.

China has remained tight-lipped for weeks about the fate of Qin, who has not been seen in public since June 25 when he met Russia's deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko in Beijing.

His absence sparked a storm of speculation that he had been removed from office or was subject to an official investigation.

Asked repeatedly about Qin's situation on Tuesday, officials refused to give any information, insisting it was business as usual.

"I would not be surprised if the reason given is health-related, no matter what is going on since anything discipline-related would reflect badly on Xi and his decision to break protocol to promote Qin," analyst Bill Bishop wrote in his Sinocism newsletter before the announcement.

Qin's duties had lately been taken on Wang, who has been promoted as state councilor since leaving the foreign ministry at the end of 2022. He outranks Qin in the government hierarchy and in seniority.

Qin had replaced Wang as foreign minister only in December 30, 2022.

Information vacuum

Qin's ministry said on July 11 he was unable to attend a meeting of Southeast Asian Nations foreign ministers in Indonesia for unspecified "health reasons", but the statement further raised eyebrows given his absence in the important regional meeting that was also attended by Western diplomats, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Everyone is concerned about something but cannot discuss it publicly," Hu Xijin, a prominent commentator with the state tabloid Global Times, said in a post on the Chinese social media application, Weibo, before the announcement of Qin's dismissal on Tuesday.

"A balance needs to be struck between maintaining the situation and respecting the public's right to know," he said.

Earlier this month, a visit by the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to Beijing was abruptly called.

And Bloomberg reported on Friday that a visit by UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly was postponed due to Qin's absence.

Wang had been filling in for Qin since latter's disappearance, including a high-profile meeting with former US Secretary of State John Kerry, who currently serves as the top climate representative of President Joe Biden.

Likened to a "silver fox" by China’s state media and online admirers due to his greying hair and diplomatic wiles, Wang currently heads the Chinese Co mmunist Party Foreign Affairs Commission, the top foreign policy decision-making body.