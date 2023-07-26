The PKK terrorist organisation's so-called senior members appeared at a protest rally in Brussels.

The rally was held on Wednesday in front of the EU Parliament in Belgium's capital to express support for the terrorist group's convicted ringleader Abdullah Ocalan.

Wanted terrorists Zubeyir Aydar and Adem Uzun, were seen at the rally .

Protesters wore T-shirts with photo of PKK terrorist organisation head Abdullah Ocalan on them and chanted pro-PKK slogans.