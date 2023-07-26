WORLD
Senior members of PKK terror group spotted at rally in Brussels
PKK terrorists Zubeyir Aydar, Adem Uzun known to be living in Brussels for years, take part at rally to support terror group's head Abdullah Ocalan.
Zubeyir Aydar and Adem Uzun attend the pro-PKK rally in Brussels, Belgium, July 26, 2023. / Photo: AA
July 26, 2023

The PKK terrorist organisation's so-called senior members appeared at a protest rally in Brussels.

The rally was held on Wednesday in front of the EU Parliament in Belgium's capital to express support for the terrorist group's convicted ringleader Abdullah Ocalan.

Wanted terrorists Zubeyir Aydar and Adem Uzun, were seen at the rally .

Protesters wore T-shirts with photo of PKK terrorist organisation head Abdullah Ocalan on them and chanted pro-PKK slogans.

Zubeyir Aydar and Adem Uzun have been known to be living in Brussels for years.

The US designated Aydar in 2009 and Uzun in 2011 as significant foreign narcotics traffickers.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:AA
