Irish singer Sinead O’Connor, who enchanted the world with her soul-stirring music, has passed away at the age of 56. Beyond her mesmerising voice, her life was one of unyielding activism and an eventual embrace of Islam, a journey rooted in truth and profound Islamic values she had unknowingly embodied from the start.

Throughout her illustrious career, O’Connor was never one to shy away from speaking her mind and using her platform to address critical issues.

In 1992, she stunned the world by tearing up a photo of Pope John Paul II during a live appearance on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live”, boldly denouncing the Catholic Church as an adversary.

Long before sexual abuse allegations against the clergy were widely reported, she fearlessly stood as a critic against an institution that had often turned a blind eye to the suffering of victims.

Her activism extended beyond the church. O’Connor challenged societal norms with her iconic shaved head and shapeless wardrobe, shunning popular culture’s notion of femininity and empowering countless young women to embrace their authentic selves.

Journey through Islam: Unintentionally Muslim all along

In 2018, she made headlines again, this time for a personal transformation that would profoundly impact her life.

She publicly announced her conversion to Islam and revealed her new name, Shuhada’ Davitt.

Yet, her journey to Islam was not a sudden shift but a realisation of her lifelong connection to Islamic values, even before formally embracing the faith.