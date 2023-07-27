Israel's UN ambassador has said that Palestinians "have no right to return" to their homes.

''Let me be clear, there is no right of return. You all know this,'' Gilad Erdan told a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday.

"The demand of returning millions of descendants of refugees demands to obliterate the Jewish people's right to self-determination, and this will never happen."

There are currently 5.9 million Palestinian refugees in blockaded Gaza, and in the occupied West Bank, as well as neighbouring countries in the Middle East, according to UNRWA, the UN's Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

The Palestinian ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour said that there are more than 700,000 Israeli settlers in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.

"The Israeli occupation is a settler-colonial occupation," he said. "The only way the international community can end it is to address its settler-colonial nature."

He called for UN resolutions to be translated into an action plan with measures to be taken by every "peace-loving" state to dissuade Israel from entrenching its occupation.