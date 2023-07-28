Typhoon Doksuri has hit southeastern China, bringing high winds and battering rains to coastal areas after the deadly storm bypassed Taiwan on its way from the Philippines.

Wind speeds of up to 175 kilometres per hour (110 miles per hour) were recorded as the storm reached the coast of Fujian province around 10:00 am (0200 GMT) on Friday morning, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said.

Fears of potential danger to residents and the destruction of property led the national weather observatory to renew the most severe "red alert" in its four-tier system.

State news agency Xinhua reported "more than 416,000 people in Fujian had been evacuated to safe places".

In Xiamen, a major port city on the Taiwan Strait, heavy weather appeared to have ripped the roof off of a bus station and pushed it up against a nearby sign.

Some streets in the city were strewn with fallen trees, while significant flooding elsewhere impeded passage by vehicles and brought police to the scene.

Pictures shared on social media showed huge gusts of wind pummelling residential tower blocks in Jinjiang, a county-level urban area south of the city of Quanzhou.

Related Death toll from Typhoon Doksuri rises as storm sweeps towards China

Death toll rises