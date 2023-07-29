Three Bali immigration officers have been arrested for their alleged role in an illegal organ trafficking syndicate that ferried dozens of victims to Cambodia to sell their kidneys, Indonesian police said.

The move comes as authorities crack down on the suspected illegal organ trade ring, arresting 12 members last week -- including a police officer and an immigration officer identified as AH -- accused of smuggling 122 victims abroad.

The three Bali immigration officers are accused of working with AH, who allegedly took bribes to allow victims lured by the trafficking ring to easily pass through immigration checks to Cambodia for kidney surgeries.

"(They) will be brought to Jakarta this afternoon and will be under Jakarta police custody," Jakarta police director for general crimes Hengki Haryadi told AFP.

At least 18 of the kidney donor victims left Bali for Cambodia between March and June, he said.

Authorities believe there are more victims and are looking for them to come forward.

Some of the members of the cell are former donors who became recruiters using Facebook and WhatsApp to lure and trade victims.

The organ trafficking ring has been operating since 2019 earning 24.4 billion rupiah ($1,588,614) in total, Haryadi told reporters last week.