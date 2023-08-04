Niger, one of the world's poorest countries, is facing an economic crisis due to regional and international sanctions following the military coup on July 26.

The international community has announced consecutive sanctions in an effort to alter the course of the coup, with warnings that these sanctions could result in irreversible consequences for the country.

Niger ranks 189th out of 191 countries in the 2022 UN Human Development Index.

Despite being the 7th largest supplier of uranium in the world, Niger also ranks 7th among the world's poorest countries.

In Niger, where approximately 10 million people (41 percent of the total population) live in extreme poverty, 40 percent of the state budget consists of foreign aid.

Due to conflicts in neighboring Burkina Faso, Mali and Nigeria, Niger is also dealing with an influx of refugees.

According to the UN data, Niger hosts 255,000 refugees who have fled from Burkina Faso, Mali, and Nigeria.

EU suspends financial support

The EU allocated a budget of $554 million (€503 million) between 2021 and 2024 to be used for education, governance, and sustainable growth.

Meanwhile, through the European Peace Facility (EPF), the EU approved a total budget of $76 million (€70 million) last year to support the Nigerien army.

EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the coup would have consequences for EU-Niger relations, announcing the immediate suspension of budget support to Niger and the suspension of security collaborations.

France, which announced a $131.6 million aid package for Niger last year, has suspended all development aid and budget support.