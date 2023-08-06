WORLD
2 MIN READ
Buildings collapse as magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits eastern China
Chinese authorities say at least 21 people are injured and 126 houses or buildings have "collapsed" from the earthquake, which was followed by 52 aftershocks.
Buildings collapse as magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits eastern China
Dezhou and the surrounding area administered by the city have about 5.6 million residents. / Photo: AFP
August 6, 2023

An earthquake in eastern China before dawn knocked down houses and injured at least 21 people, according to state media, but no deaths have been reported.

The magnitude 5.5 quake occurred on Sunday near the city of Dezhou, about 300 kilometres south of Beijing, the Chinese capital, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center. The US Geological Survey put the magnitude at 5.4.

The quake caused 126 homes to collapse and 21 people were injured, government broadcaster China Central Television and other news outlets reported.

TV broadcasters showed Dezhou residents who ran outdoors after the quake sitting on sidewalks in the predawn darkness. Video on social media showed bricks that had fallen from cracked walls.

Train lines were being inspected for possible damage, the official China News Service said. CCTV said gas service was shut off in some areas due to damage to pipes.

Recommended

Dezhou and the surrounding area administered by the city have about 5.6 million people, according to the city government website.

The quake was centered about 10 kilometres below the surface, according to the CENC.

"The closer to the surface the earthquake is, the stronger you are going to feel it," said Abreu Paris, a geophysicist at the US Geological Survey's National Earthquake Information Center.

Tremors were felt in parts of Beijing, but authorities said no damage from the earthquake was found in the capital.

RelatedEarthquakes shake southwestern China
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement