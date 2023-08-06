WORLD
2 MIN READ
United States capital rocked by another fatal shooting
Police have so far made no arrests as the circumstances that caused the shooting and the number of suspects involved is still unclear.
United States capital rocked by another fatal shooting
It has been reported that mass killings in the United States are happening at a staggering frequency this year with an average of once every 6.53 days, according to an analysis of AP/USA Today data. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 6, 2023

A shooting on a street in the United States capital has left three people dead and two others hospitalised, police have said.

Officers responded to the sounds of gunshots around 0000 GMT (8 pm local time) on Saturday in the 1600 block of Good Hope Road Southeast and found five victims who had been shot.

Two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene and two men were transported to area hospitals, Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police Department Acting Chief Pamela Smith said during a news conference at the scene.

The conditions of the hospitalised victims were not immediately known.

"This kind of gun violence is not acceptable in the District of Columbia. This is not a war zone. We want our residents to feel safe," Smith said.

RelatedFrequent shootings put US mass killings on a record pace in 2023
Recommended

Smith asked for help from the public in collecting information about what she called a disturbing fatal shooting.

"We realise that there may be others who may have been injured tonight. We are asking you to come forward," Smith said, adding that the community needs to be involved in stopping the city's violence.

"It can't rest upon the metropolitan police department to determine what works and what doesn't work."

Washington experienced another mass shooting last month when nine people were wounded while celebrating Independence Day in a neighbourhood about a 20-minute drive east of the White House.

RelatedGun violence continues as US celebrates Independence Day
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement