Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has appealed his conviction and three-year prison sentence in a graft case.

Naeem Haider Panjutha, Khan's lawyer, said on Tuesday that the Islamabad High Court will hear the appeal on Wednesday.

In the appeal, Khan’s lawyers said the former premier’s conviction should be "set aside" and declared "illegal and without lawful authority." It also requested the court acquit Khan, claiming he was arrested illegally.

Panjutha told reporters outside the Islamabad High Court that they are also seeking better facilities for Khan through another petition which has also been filed in the Islamabad High Court.

It's the latest turn in Khan's legal drama after being ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022. He remains the country’s leading opposition figure and was convicted and jailed on Saturday on charges of concealing assets after selling state gifts he received while in power.

The former cricket star has denied the charges, saying he did not violate any laws.

On Monday, Panjutha told reporters that the former premier was in good spirits and maintaining "a high morale" despite the harsh conditions at the Attock jail. The prison was established in 1905 during British colonial rule, which ended in 1947 when Pakistan and neighbouring India became independent.

The jail is known for holding convicted militants and the most hardcore criminals during trial proceedings. Panjutha has said Khan is being held in a "small room at the prison where there is no air conditioner and where there are flies in daytime and insects at night."

Khan's legal team has also approached another court in Islamabad to seek better facilities for Khan.