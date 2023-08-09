Eight South American nations have gathered in the northern Brazilian city of Belem near the entrance to the Amazon, to chart a common course to stop further destruction of the world's largest and most diverse tropical rainforest, as part of a larger effort in the region to combat the growing climate crisis.

Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the host of the summit, urged members of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization, or ACTO, to unite in order to give the regional bloc a greater voice in global climate talks, including the UN Conference of the Parties (COP) 28 in Dubai later this year.

“The forest unites us. It is time to look at the heart of our continent and consolidate, once and for all, our Amazon identity,” Lula da Silva said, as he welcomed other world leaders to the two-day event.

"The challenges of our era, and the opportunities arising from them, demand we act in unison. It has never been so urgent," he said, hailing the gathering as a "landmark meeting" that marks a "turning point in the history of protecting the Amazon and the green transition."

At the conclusion of the first day of the summit on Tuesday, he and seven other Latin American leaders made an announcement, now referred to as the Belem Declaration, that they are forming the Amazon Alliance to Combat Deforestation "with the objective of ...preventing the Amazon from reaching a point of no return".

Here's what we know so far about the Belem Declaration.

Belem Declaration signatories

Signatories of the Belem Declaration include all eight states that border the Amazon rainforest: Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Venezuela, Bolivia, Guyana, Suriname and Ecuador.

French Guiana, a territory of France, is not included in the joint declaration.

All the countries at the summit have ratified the Paris climate accord, which requires signatories to set targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Previously, cross-border cooperation has historically been scant, undermined by low trust, ideological differences and the lack of government presence.

As part of the declaration, the Amazon nations have committed to increase financial support as well as manpower to go after criminals responsible for the destruction of the rainforest.

'Home to the Amazon'

The Belem Declaration covers the eight South American nations that are home to the Amazon rainforest, which stretches across an area twice the size of India, or 28 times the size of the UK.

Estimated to be about 6.7 million square kilometres, the Amazon is home to an estimated 10 percent of Earth's biodiversity, 50 million people and hundreds of billions of trees.

The vast forest is considered as a carbon buffer of the world, reducing global warming.

An estimated 60 percent of the Amazon lies in Brazil, making the role of Lula da Silva and his country of over 216 million people, pivotal in protecting the forest and pushing for actions to prevent more destruction.

Since returning to power as president, Lula da Silva's administration has already reportedly reduced deforestation in Brazil's Amazon by around 42 percent.

About 13 percent of the forest is in Peru and another 10 percent in Colombia, while the rest are shared by five other countries and one territory.

'Missed target on deforestation'

Aside from a general consensus on the need for shared global responsibility, some environmentalists and political observers say that the Belem Declaration missed the opportunity to unite behind the issue of deforestation.