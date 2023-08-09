Prisoners in Guantanamo Bay are detained unlawfully by the US government which denies them the right to fair trial, and fails to protect them from sexual, physical and psychological abuse, a lawyer said.

Lawyer Anas Mustapha, who is in charge of the Guantanamo project of CAGE, a London-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) that defends Muslim rights, told Anadolu that the US continues to detain hundreds of people who were arrested after 9/11.

Those people are being held in the notorious facility in Cuba without any official charges, he said.

CAGE is giving legal aid to the detainees and is “fighting a legal battle to free the last 30 prisoners remaining in Guantanamo,” Mustapha said.

After they are released, CAGE helps the former prisoners find jobs, he said.

“One of the directors of CAGE’s Guantanamo Project, Hamad Al-Abadi, is a former prisoner who spent 14 years in those cells,” he said, adding that he is constantly being monitored by the US authorities.

Escaping legal action

The US chose a place outside its territory to torture inmates in order to escape legal sanctions and get rid of future lawsuits against the country, he said.

“The US is illegally detaining those in Guantanamo prison without charges or trial,” he said.

“Prisoners are subjected to all kinds of torture, from sexual abuse to physical and psychological violence,” he added.

“In order to avoid taking responsibility for the severe torture committed by the US, prisoners were transferred to prisons established in countries such as Latvia, Poland, Morocco and Egypt.

“Although most of the report prepared by the US Senate has been removed, it is possible to see the blood-curdling details of the torture carried out by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) at Guantanamo,” he claimed.

US not accepting its own actions

Mustapha said several human rights organisations, including the CAGE, are preparing to sue the US.