Police have arrested at least nine individuals following a TikTok trend that called on groups of teenagers to engage in riots and looting at a sportswear store on London's renowned Oxford Street.

The disturbance was set off by a troubling trend on social media, particularly on TikTok and Snapchat, where messages urged for riots and looting to occur on Wednesday at 3 pm, August 9, at a well-established sports store, JD Sports, located on the famed Oxford Street.

This disconcerting trend garnered attention with the tag "Oxford Circus JD robbery," as numerous teenagers distributed posts encouraging their peers to convene and loot stores along the thoroughfare.

These posts even offered recommendations for a specific dress code for those who intended to partake in this looting activity: participants were advised to wear balaclavas and gloves, with a warning: "Don't join if you can't run. Don't participate if you're loud. Don't bring any weapons."

The online speculation about an impending large-scale robbery at the sportswear shop prompted a prominently noticeable police presence in Central London, where officers conducted thorough stop-and-search procedures.

In the subsequent hours, scores of police officers arrived on Oxford Street and compelled establishments to promptly close their doors. A number of shoppers were also forced to exit stores as officers assumed protective positions around shops, foreseeing the potential for violence.

Despite the prompt actions by the police to thwart any unlawful behaviour, they were unsuccessful in preventing hundreds of teenagers from assembling outside JD Sports and McDonald’s on Oxford Street.