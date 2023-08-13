Sunday, August 13, 2023

1011 GMT -

Russian forces shelled two villages in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson on Sunday, killing seven civilians including a baby, Ukrainian authorities said.

A couple, their 23-day-old child and another man were killed in the village of Shyroka Balka, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said. The couple's 12-year-old son was critically wounded and died in hospital, he added.

Two people were killed and one wounded in the neighbouring village of Stanislav, which Klymenko said was struck 12 times with artillery.

"The terrorists will never willingly stop killing civilians," Klymenko wrote in a Telegram post along with two photos of damaged houses. "The terrorists must be stopped. With force. They don't understand anything else."

Praising the success of Ukrainian forces against the Russians, President Zelenskyy said: “Every time we have something to thank our warriors for, Ukraine becomes closer to justice, closer to victory".

More updates 👇

0920 GMT — Ukrainian forces seek to pierce Russian lines in south, says Russian-backed official

Ukrainian forces have reportedly been trying to pierce Russian lines in the western parts of Donetsk region where waves of Ukrainian fighters were used to gain a foothold to the east of the town of Staromaiorske.

Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-backed official in parts of Zaporizhzhia controlled by Moscow, said that there had been intense fighting south of Velyka Novosilka - in that area - as Ukrainian troops try to pierce Russian lines to push down to the coast on the Sea of Azov.

"The enemy managed to enter and gain a foothold in the northern part of Urozhaine after two weeks of the heaviest and bloodiest battles for this settlement," Rogov said, referring to the same part of the frontline.