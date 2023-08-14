The UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) said that it had moved up its withdrawal from a base in the country’s north due to tensions between the government and former Tuareg rebels.

“MINUSMA has exp edited its withdrawal from (the northern area of) #Ber due to the deteriorating security situation in the area & the high risks posed to our #BlueHelmets," it said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It also urged all concerned parties to refrain from any actions that could further complicate the operation.

It added that the MINUSMA convoy that withdrew from Ber was attacked twice.

“3 wounded peacekeepers were evacuated to #Timbuktu for medical attention. Attacks against #peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law,” it added.

Local media repor ted that MINUSMA handed over the camp to the Malian army.

Clashes with terrorist groups