Piano virtuoso Martha Argerich has cancelled further concerts in Austria and Germany in August due to illness, organisers of the events said on Monday.

The 82-year-old musician, considered one of the world's best pianists, was scheduled to play a series of concerts with the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra conducted by Argentinian-Israeli maestro Daniel Barenboim.

"The pianist had hoped for a recovery soon," the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra said.

But Argerich has now also dropped the remaining appearances "for health reasons".

German pianist Igor Levit is taking her place at the concerts.

No details were provided about Argerich's illness.

Dubbed the "lioness" for her impressive long, grey mane of hair, Argerich was born on June 5, 1941 in Buenos Aires and began playing the piano at the age of three.

She gave her first concert with an orchestra aged eight.