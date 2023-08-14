WORLD
3 MIN READ
Niger can overcome challenge posed by ECOWAS sanctions, new PM Zeine vows
The newly appointed Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine expresses determination in overcoming challenges, emphasising the historical ties between Niger and Nigeria and the significance of the country's relationship with ECOWAS.
Niger can overcome challenge posed by ECOWAS sanctions, new PM Zeine vows
Zeine also expressed optimism about a visit by a Nigerian delegation and talks with ECOWAS. / Photo: Reuters
August 14, 2023

Niger will be able to thwart sanctions imposed by the West African bloc ECOWAS in response to last month's coup, new Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine has said in an interview.

"We think that even though it is an unfair challenge that has been imposed on us, we should be able to overcome it. And we will overcome it," Zeine, who was appointed by Niger's military leaders, told German media on Monday.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) imposed sanctions on Niger following the coup and has not ruled out using force against the army officers who toppled the democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, on July 26.

The bloc has severed financial transactions and electricity supplies and closed borders with landlocked Niger, blocking much-needed imports to one of the world's poorest countries.

The military leaders earlier said the sanctions had made it difficult for people to access medicines, food and electricity, describing the measures as "illegal, inhumane and humiliating."

RelatedWhat sanctions have been imposed on Niger since the coup?
Recommended

'Economic issues first'

But Zeine also expressed optimism about a visit by a Nigerian delegation and talks with ECOWAS, and stressed the importance of Niger's ties with Nigeria as well as the West African bloc.

"We have a great interest in preserving this important and historical relationship and also in having ECOWAS work on purely economic issues first," he said.

"Because the basic principle of solidarity is to work to enable all the states that belong to this union to be in a position to create the conditions for prosperity, and also to ensure that each of the countries benefits from the solidarity of the community."

He also urged people to "trust the new authorities."

"We have focused our actions on serving them with complete integrity and competence," he said.

RelatedNiger junta chief rejects sanctions, refuses to 'bow down' to threats
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement