WORLD
2 MIN READ
US seeking 'new pandemic' through virus mutation, Russia alleges
A Russian official says pandemic pathogens that fall within the Pentagon's area of interest benefit American pharmaceutical companies.
US seeking 'new pandemic' through virus mutation, Russia alleges
US military projects are primarily aimed at studying “potential agents of biological weapons," says the head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, biological protection troops.  / Photo: AFP
August 16, 2023

Russia has claimed the US has begun preparations for a "new pandemic" by searching for virus mutations through the newly-established Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy (OPPR).

“Despite the fact that the stated goals of US programs are to monitor disease incidence and provide assistance to developing countries ... we see the Pentagon conducting uncontrolled dual-use research in circumvention of international obligations,” Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, biological protection troops, told a briefing on Wednesday in Moscow.

Arguing that US military projects are primarily aimed at studying "potential agents of biological weapons," Kirillov claimed US military-biological activity poses "a security threat to many nations around the world."

"There is a clear trend: pathogens that fall within the Pentagon's area of interest, such as Covid-19, avian influenza, African swine fever, subsequently become pandemic, and American pharmaceutical companies become the beneficiaries," Kirillov said.

RelatedModerna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens by 2025
Recommended

Creating crisis situations

Kirillov added: "As in 2019, the US has begun preparing for a new pandemic by searching for virus mutations. We do not rule out that the US will use of so-called defensive technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for global governance by creating crisis situations of a biological nature."

He claimed the office is "directly involved" in collecting dangerous pathogens in various regions of the world and the testing of unregistered drugs based on documents over the course of the Ukraine war.

The OPPR was launched on July 21 to prepare for and respond to potential pandemics and is led by Paul Friedrichs, a military combat surgeon and retired Air Force major general who helped lead the Pentagon's Covid response.

RelatedWHO launches global network to detect and prevent infectious diseases
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement