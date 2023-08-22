Tuesday, August 22, 2023

2300 GMT – Britain will guarantee a $245 million export finance deal for Ukraine to buy nuclear fuel from producers, including British companies, British energy minister Grant Shapps announced during a visit to Kiev.

"This guarantee that we will be providing is to help Ukraine ensure that ... their nuclear fuel doesn't have to come via Russia in future," Shapps told Reuters news agency.

"This money will guarantee that it will come from much more secure sources."

He said that one of those sources would be Urenco, a part-British nuclear fuel consortium.

Ukraine currently controls three of its four active nuclear plants.

More updates 👇

2255 GMT – Three dead in Russian strikes in eastern Ukraine: authorities

Russian artillery hit two villages near the eastern Ukraine city of Lyman, killing three people and wounding two others, authorities said.

"Three people were killed and one wounded in Torske, another civilian was wounded in Zakitne," the head of Ukraine's Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, posted on Telegram.

The Donetsk prosecutor's office said on Facebook that artillery strikes first hit Torske at around 6:50 pm (1550 GMT), and then Zakitne a half-hour later.

The people killed in Torske were two women and a man, aged 63 to 88, who were seated on a bench when shells hit, it said.

In a separate attack, four people were wounded by shelling and a residential building was struck by two explosive drones in Seredyno-Buda, a village in northeast Ukraine near the border with Russia, the regional military authority said on Facebook.

2131 GMT – Putin denounces sanctions on Russia during speech for South Africa economic summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin took multiple shots at the West on the opening day of an economic summit in South Africa, using a prerecorded speech that was aired on giant screens to rail at what he called "illegitimate sanctions" on his country and threatening to cut off Ukraine's grain exports permanently.

Sitting at a desk with a white notebook in front of him and a Russian flag behind, Putin said a wartime deal to facilitate Ukrainian grain shipments that is critical for the world’s food supply would not resume until his conditions — the easing of restrictions on Russian food and agricultural products — are met.

The West’s attempts to punish and isolate Russia financially for sending troops into Ukraine are an "illegitimate sanctions practice and illegal freezing of assets of sovereign states, which essentially amounts to them trampling upon all the basic norms and rules of free trade," the Russian leader asserted.

1647 GMT - US does not think Ukraine conflict is at a 'stalemate'

A top US official has said the war in Ukraine has not bogged down into a stalemate, amid increasing concerns about the slow territorial gains of Kiev's counteroffensive.

"No, we do not assess that the conflict is a stalemate," White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in reply to a reporter's question.

He called the situation "dynamic," with both Russian and Ukrainian forces on the defensive and offensive at the same time, depending on the location on the lengthy battlefront.

"Russia will attack in places and they are attacking. But of course, Ukraine is also attacking, Ukraine is also making gains," he said, notably in the south.

More updates 👇

1709 GMT — UN launches appeal for $268M to support Ukrainians in need

The UN has said it launched an appeal for $268 million to support more than 1.3 million Ukrainians in need for the coming winter months.

"The war has severely damaged homes, energy, water, and gas infrastructure, putting millions at extreme risk during the cold season which, in Ukraine, normally starts in October running through March. Temperatures can drop as low as -30 degrees Celsius," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Dujarric said the UN and its partners will prioritise emergency repairs to homes in front-line communities and provide clothes, heating appliances and winter supplies.

1647 GMT —UK says a supersonic Russian bomber likely to have been destroyed in drone attack

British military intelligence has said that a weekend drone attack on an airfield deep inside Russia which Moscow blamed on Ukraine is highly likely to have destroyed a nuclear-capable TU-22M3 supersonic long-range bomber.

Kiev, which on Monday claimed to have attacked another Russian military airfield, says Russia has used the TU-22M3 to bomb targets across Ukraine with conventional munitions.

Western military experts believe Russia has around 60 of the aircraft.

1609GMT — Ukraine defies odds by advancing in counteroffensive: senior official

Ukraine has made progress in its counteroffensive against Russian forces simply by proving it can push back a better-armed and numerically superior enemy, a senior Ukrainian official said.

Ukrainian troops have faced vast Russian minefields and trenches in the counteroffensive launched in early June, and a US official said last week it looked unlikely that Kiev would be able to recapture the strategic southern city of Melitopol.

But Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar brushed aside any suggestion that Kiev's progress was too slow, and said Ukraine had effectively defied military doctrine by attacking an enemy that has a numerical advantage in manpower and weaponry

It's incorrect to measure this advance by metres or kilometres. What's important is the very fact that despite everything, we're moving forward even though we have fewer people and fewer weapons. - Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar

1515 GMT — Top UN court to hear Russia objections to Kiev case

The UN's top court will hear objections by Russia next month after Kiev dragged it before the Hague-based body over Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine last year.

Kiev accuses Moscow of falsely using allegations of genocide in eastern Ukraine to justify the war, and of planning genocide itself.

"The International Court of Justice... will hold public hearings on the preliminary objections raised by the Russian Federation in the case," the ICJ said in a statement.

Russia will lodge its objections on Monday, 18 September while Ukraine will give counter-arguments the following day.

1447 GMT — Ukraine raids military enlistment centres in graft probe

Ukraine has said that law enforcement forces were conducting simultaneous raids at dozens of military enlistment offices as part of a sweeping corruption probe coinciding with its key counteroffensive.

"Law enforcement officers have uncovered large-scale corruption schemes in almost all regions of the country," the office of the prosecutor general said in a statement.

It said police under its supervision were carrying out searches at more than 200 recruitment facilities across Ukraine.

1306GMT — Balkan leaders sign declaration supporting Ukraine

The leaders of 11 Balkan and eastern European countries have signed a joint declaration backing Ukraine's territorial integrity at a summit in Athens.

Signed in the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, they expressed their "unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders" in the face of Russia's aggression.

Apart from Ukraine, the document was signed by the leaders of Serbia, Moldova, Montenegro, Romania, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Bulgaria and Croatia, as well as Greece which was hosting the event.

European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also attended the summit.

1406 GMT —Kiev saboteurs behind drone attacks on air bases deep inside Russia: Ukraine media

Ukrainian saboteurs coordinated by Kiev’s military intelligence services have carried out a pair of recent drone attacks that hit parked bomber aircraft at air bases deep inside Russia, Ukraine media claimed.

The attacks on Russian airfields on Saturday and Monday destroyed two Russian bombers and damaged two other aircraft, according to Ukrainska Pravda, as the war approaches its 18-month milestone.

That newspaper and Ukraine’s NV news outlet said groups of saboteurs were behind the audacious strikes, which suggest that Ukraine's scope of action is broadening. It was not possible to verify the claims on the ground.

1336 GMT — German foreign minister backs Ukraine’s drone attacks on Moscow

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has defended Ukraine’s drone attacks inside Russia and argued that Kiev is acting within international law.