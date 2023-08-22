Bosses running Britain's biggest listed companies enjoyed pay rises of 16 percent last year as workers' wages struggled with the worst cost of living crisis in a generation.

According to research published on Tuesday, independent think-tank the High Pay Centre found that the median FTSE 100 chief executive officer was paid 118 times the median UK full-time worker, up from 108 times in 2021.

Pascal Soriot, of pharma giant AstraZeneca, was the highest paid company chief, earning £16.85 million ($21.5 million), ahead of Charles Woodburn of BAE Systems, who earned £10.69 million ($13.67).

Average pay for a FTSE 100 CEO rose from £3.38M ($4.32) in 2021, to £3.91M ($4.99) in 2022, the research found.

Unions said the findings showed Britain had become "a land of grotesque extremes".

"While millions of families have seen their budgets shredded by the cost-of-living crisis, city directors have enjoyed bumper pay rises," said Trade Union Congress general secretary Paul Nowak.