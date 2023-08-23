Fierce storms have closed schools in Saudi Arabia's Mecca region, home to Islam's holiest site, the Grand Mosque, which was lashed by heavy rains and wind overnight.

As pilgrims tried to circumambulate the Kaaba, the black silk-clad stone structure at the heart of the Grand Mosque,towards which all Muslims pray, a bolt of lightning struck the iconic Fairmont Makkah Clock Royal Tower hotel, illuminating the night sky late on Tuesday.

The storm brought gale force winds exceeding 80 kilometres (50 miles) per hour, Hussein al Qahtani, spokesperson for the National Centre for Meteorology, said.

The conditions were similar to a 2015 storm that felled a crane at the Grand Mosque, killing more than 100 people and injuring hundreds more, Qahtani said.

No casualties were reported in Tuesday's storm.

Mecca resident Abu Mayyada said he was out buying cigarettes and petrol when "everything went black in front of me" as the worst of the storm hit.

"Suddenly I lost control over the vehicle. I couldn't see anything so I started listening to the Quran on the radio. I didn't understand what was happening," he said.

The Mecca neighbourhood of Al Kakkiyah recorded 45 millimetres of rain within 24 hours, the meteorology centre shared in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.