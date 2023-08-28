WORLD
2 MIN READ
Papua New Guinea latest nation to open embassy in Jerusalem
Only the United States, Kosovo, Guatemala and Honduras currently have their embassies in Jerusalem.
Papua New Guinea latest nation to open embassy in Jerusalem
The country is set to open the embassy and PM Marape will visit Israel next week.  / Photo: AFP
August 28, 2023

Papua New Guinea will open an embassy in Jerusalem next week during a visit by Prime Minister James Marape, a spokesperson for his office has said.

"Yes, that is correct," said a spokesperson from Marape's office, when asked whether the country is set to open the embassy and that Marape would visit Israel next week.

Israel's foreign ministry said in February Papua New Guinea would open its first embassy in the country some time in 2023.

Israeli media including Channel 14 and the Times of Israel reported the inauguration of the embassy would take place on September 5.

Recommended

The vast majority of countries with an official diplomatic presence in Israel have their embassies in Tel Aviv, with only the United States, Kosovo, Guatemala and Honduras currently basing theirs in Jerusalem.

RelatedTrump opens 'Pandora's Box' with Jerusalem decision
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports