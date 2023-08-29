Deeply moved by Quran-burning incidents in Sweden, Pakistani national Malik Shahza has called for an end to such recurrent acts of desecration of Islam’s holy book in the European country.

Shahza, a cardiac patient who has undergone bypass surgery, expressed his distress as he witnessed the holy book being set on fire by Salwan Momika, an Iraqi refugee based in Sweden, in front of the Pakistani Embassy in Stockholm.

Shahza, standing behind a security cordon, shouted out to Momika, desperately urging him to reconsider his actions.

"Please don't burn the Quran; what you're doing is not a good thing. I don't feel well; I can't sleep. I'm a person who has had a bypass surgery. Why are you continuing to burn the Quran? Why are you coming all the way to the Pakistani Embassy, which I consider my home, and burning the Quran? I am sick, I can't sleep, please put an end to this. Why are the police allowing this?" Shahza bemoaned.

Police intervened quickly and silenced Shahza, escorting him away from the area for a brief detention.

Plea for action