WORLD
2 MIN READ
Half of Danish population supports ban on Quran burning: survey
The survey is among the first to assess public opinion since the Danish government announced that it would ban Quran burnings in public.
Half of Danish population supports ban on Quran burning: survey
The survey had a sample size of 1,000 people. / Photo: AFP
September 1, 2023

At least half of Denmark supports a recent government proposal that intends to make Quran burning an illegal act, a survey has revealed.

With a sample size of 1,000 people, the survey, conducted recently by Voxmeter on behalf of Ritzau, asked people whether they wanted the proposed law change to be adopted.

Some 50.2 percent answered "yes", 35 percent said "no" and 14.8 percent did not know, the pollster found.

The survey is among the first to assess public opinion on the pertinent issue since the government announced that it would ban Quran burnings in public.

The government is set to present a bill that will "prohibit the inappropriate treatment of objects of significant religious importance to a religious community," Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said last week.

Recommended

The new legislation would be included in chapter 12 of Denmark's penal code, which goes under the mandate of national security.

"We can't continue to stand by with our arms crossed while several individuals do everything they can to provoke violent reactions," he said.

RelatedAmid growing outrage, majority of Swedes 'favour' Quran-burning ban
RelatedHow European far-right desecrates Quran to galvanise hatred against Muslims
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington