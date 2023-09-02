Türkiye's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, is set to embark on an official visit to Iran on September 3, following an invitation extended by his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, as announced by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Both nations will hold high-level talks in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Minister Fidan's discussions with his Iranian counterpart are expected to encompass a wide range of topics, including regional stability, security, and ongoing geopolitical developments.