Türkiye's Foreign Minister Fidan to visit Iran for high-level talks
The talks between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, are expected to cover regional and geopolitical issues.
Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's visit to Iran will provide an opportunity for both nations to deepen their relations. / Photo: AA Archive
September 2, 2023

Türkiye's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, is set to embark on an official visit to Iran on September 3, following an invitation extended by his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, as announced by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Both nations will hold high-level talks in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Minister Fidan's discussions with his Iranian counterpart are expected to encompass a wide range of topics, including regional stability, security, and ongoing geopolitical developments.

Moreover, the visit provides an opportunity for both nations to exchange views on regional and international issues.

