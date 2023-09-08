WORLD
2 MIN READ
Two missing after helicopter crash in Dubai
UAE authorities have launched a search and rescue operation to investigate the crash and locate the missing pilots.
Two missing after helicopter crash in Dubai
A helicopter flies over the Jumeirah neighbourhood in Dubai, UAE December 9, 2015 / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 8, 2023

A helicopter crashed off the coast of Dubai during a night training flight, with two pilots on board missing, the United Arab Emirates' aviation authority said on Friday.

The Bell 212 helicopter went down in the Gulf at around 1630 GMT (8:30 pm) on Thursday after taking off from Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport, the authority said, quoted by the official WAM news agency.

The pilots — an Egyptian and a South African — had been on a training flight for AeroGulf, the UAE's leading commercial helicopter operator.

"Search and rescue teams have recovered the wreckage and are still searching for the crew," the aviation authority said, adding investigations were underway.

Recommended

AeroGulf was founded in 1976 to provide services to the oil and gas industry, before expanding its services to other sectors.

In 2022, a paramotor flyer crashed in Dubai, killing the pilot.

The same year, a single-engine passenger plane crashed into a parking lot in the Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi, injuring one person.

RelatedTürkiye is the strongest economic partner for UAE: Ambassador
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington