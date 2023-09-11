Four people have been killed and three others injured when a commuter train hit them in Spain as they crossed the tracks outside of an authorised area, officials said.

The accident happened on Sunday when a group of seven people attempted to cross the railway line in Montmelo, about 20 kilometres north of Barcelona, emergency services in the northeastern region of Catalonia wrote on X.

"Firefighters searched for other possible victims near the train. They did not find any others. They also helped evacuate the area," the regional civil protection agency said in a statement.

Spanish media said the group was leaving a techno music festival that was taking place at the Montmelo race track, which is famous for hosting F1 racing events, on the eve of a holiday in Catalonia.

According to Spain's state rail infrastructure operator Adif and state-owned railway operator Renfe "a group of people crossed the tracks at an unauthorised point, in a curve of difficult visibility," the statement added.

Emergency services dispatched nine ambulances and a helicopter to the scene.

The roughly 170 people who were on board the commuter train did not require medical attention.

