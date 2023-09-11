The Greek government has said that it would seek emergency funding from the European Union to address the damage floods caused to one of the country's main agricultural regions last week.

"The prime minister has already sent a letter to the European Commission president to secure emergency funding to address the consequences of this disaster," government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis told reporters on Monday.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be in the French city of Strasbourg on Tuesday to discuss the issue with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, Marinakis said.

Fifteen people have died and at least two are missing in the wake of the storm dubbed "Daniel" that hit last week.

The storm struck the coastal region of Magnesia on Monday and Tuesday –– in particular its capital, the port city of Volos –– and the villages around Mount Pelion before hitting localities around Karditsa and Trikala further inland on Wednesday.

Experts have described the event as "extreme in terms of the amount of water falling in a space of 24 hours".

The heavy rains and flooding followed devastating fires in Greece this summer that killed at least 26 people, most of them migrants trapped in a northern Greece forest.

The flooding has laid waste to thousands of hectares of rich agricultural land, and farmers have reported substantial losses of livestock.