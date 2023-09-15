Climate protesters are set to take to the streets in more than 50 countries in a weekend of demonstrations to demand that governments phase out the burning of fossil fuels heating the planet.

In a year of mounting deaths and economic destruction from record-breaking floods, wildfires and drought, protesters have planned more than 500 gatherings between Friday and Sunday in 54 countries — from Pakistan and Nigeria to the United States.

Organisers of the protests expect global turnout over the weekend to total more than a million people.

That could make this weekend's action the largest international climate protest since before the Covid-19 pandemic, when the "school strike" movement led by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg saw millions of people worldwide join marches.

"This is directed at world leaders," said Mitzi Jonelle Tan, a climate activist with the youth movement Fridays for Future in Manila, the Philippines.

"The fossil fuel industry's time is up. We need a just transition, and we need to phase out the fossil fuels causing the destruction of our environment," she told the Reuters news agency.

Organisers said they would call on governments to immediately end subsidies for oil and gas and to cancel any plans for expanding production.

Governments spent a record-high $7 trillion in subsidies to oil, gas and coal last year, according to an IMF analysis.

"We're taking to the streets to demand that African leaders phase out fossil fuels and focus on investing in community-led renewable energy, to meet the energy demand for the 600 million Africans who do not have access to electricity," said Eric Njuguna, a climate activist based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Struggling climate talks