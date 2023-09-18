Egypt has condemned the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem by Israeli settlers to celebrate the Jewish New Year.

Over 300 Israeli settlers forced their way into the flashpoint site on Sunday under police protection to mark the Rosh Hashanah (New Year) holiday.

In a statement on Monday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry called for halting "such escalatory actions that provoke millions of Muslims around the world and contribute to ignite violence in the occupied Palestinian territories."

The ministry said repeated settler raids and attempts to divide the Al Aqsa Mosque “will not undermine its historical and legal status as a purely Islamic endowment."

"Such provocative actions undermine the foundations of any settlement on which regional and international efforts rely to revive the peace process based on the two-state solution," the ministry said.