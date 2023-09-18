WORLD
2 MIN READ
Egypt urges Israel to stop escalation at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa complex
Israeli settlers in the occupied East Jerusalem stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in celebration of Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year), a provocation condemned by many nations.
Egypt urges Israel to stop escalation at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa complex
For Muslims, Al Aqsa represents the world's third-holiest site. / Photo: AA
September 18, 2023

Egypt has condemned the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem by Israeli settlers to celebrate the Jewish New Year.

Over 300 Israeli settlers forced their way into the flashpoint site on Sunday under police protection to mark the Rosh Hashanah (New Year) holiday.

In a statement on Monday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry called for halting "such escalatory actions that provoke millions of Muslims around the world and contribute to ignite violence in the occupied Palestinian territories."

The ministry said repeated settler raids and attempts to divide the Al Aqsa Mosque “will not undermine its historical and legal status as a purely Islamic endowment."

"Such provocative actions undermine the foundations of any settlement on which regional and international efforts rely to revive the peace process based on the two-state solution," the ministry said.

Recommended
RelatedUS 'concerned' regarding far-right Israeli minister's raid to Al Aqsa compound

For Muslims, Al Aqsa represents the world's third-holiest site. Jews, for their part, call the area the Temple Mount, saying it was the site of two ancient Jewish temples.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where the Al Aqsa complex is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It occupied the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognised by the international community.

RelatedTürkiye strongly condemns storming of Al Aqsa by Israeli minister
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington