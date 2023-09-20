WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli troops kill 19-year-old Palestinian in raid on occupied West Bank
The latest incident comes amid a surge in Israeli raids in the occupied territories that have left at least four other Palestinians dead this week.
Israeli troops kill 19-year-old Palestinian in raid on occupied West Bank
Mourners carry the body of a Palestinian killed in an Israeli raid. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
September 20, 2023

Israeli troops killed a 19-year-old Palestinian in a pre-dawn raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, as violence in the occupied territory showed no sign of any letup.

The ministry said Durgham al Akhras was killed in a clash with Israeli soldiers raiding the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp near Jericho to carry out arrests early on Wednesday.

The Israeli army had no immediate comment.

The death came a day after Israeli forces killed four other Palestinians, three during a drone-assisted incursion on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank and one in besieged Gaza.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967, and its troops routinely carry out incursions into areas such as Jenin, which are nominally under the Palestinian Authority's security control.

In July, the Israeli army carried out its biggest raid in years on the Jenin camp, in which 13 Palestinians, including children, were killed.

Recommended
RelatedIsrael enforcing apartheid in occupied West Bank — former Mossad chief

Violence linked to the Israel-Palestinian conflict has surged since early last year, particularly in the West Bank.

At least 238 Palestinians have been killed so far this year in incidents linked to the conflict.

The bloodshed has also seen 32 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian killed over the same period, according to an AFP tally based on official sources on both sides.

They include, on the Palestinian side, combatants as well as civilians and, on the Israeli side, three members of the Arab minority.

RelatedIsrael’s deadly weapons laboratory aimed at Palestinians
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency
Progressive caucus backs historic bill to halt US arms to Israel over Gaza atrocities
Venezuela starts giving military training for civilians amid soaring tensions with US
Trump warns Afghanistan of 'bad things' if it doesn't give back control on Bagram Air Base
Israel reportedly asks US to pressure Egypt to reduce military build-up in Sinai
India says Trump's H-1B visa price hike could disrupt Indian IT sectors, families in US
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source