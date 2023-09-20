The 4th Türkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum is set to take place in Istanbul on October 12-13.

The two-day event, organised by the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) in coordination with the Trade Ministry and the African Union, is expected to see 3,000 participants.

The forum with the main theme, "Addressing Challenges, Unlocking Opportunities: Building Stronger Türkiye-Africa Economic Partnerships," prioritises the energy, infrastructure, agriculture, agribusiness, healthcare, tourism, and digital marketing sectors.

The event will welcome Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and head of the African Union Azali Assoumani, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat, and Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Industry, and Mining at the African Union Commission (AUC) Albert Muchanga.