The OSIRIS-REx mission will deliver NASA’s first asteroid sample collected in space to Earth on Sunday, September 24.

Travelling at about 44,500 km per hour as it enters the atmosphere, the mission’s spacecraft will release a capsule containing a sample of rock and dust from asteroid Bennu, and land in the Utah desert, where scientists are eagerly awaiting to retrieve it.

OSIRIS-REx is an acronym for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security-Regolith Explorer.

The sample return capsule is due to touch down at 8:55 a.m. MDT (10:55 a.m. EDT/9:55 a.m. CDT). Estimated to hold about half a pound of Bennu’s material, or 250 grams +/- 101 grams, this is the largest asteroid sample ever received on Earth.

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission is led by principal investigator Dante Lauretta, a regents professor of planetary science and cosmochemistry at the University of Arizona’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory.

Believed to boast organic compounds and water-bearing minerals, Bennu is a carbon-rich, near-Earth asteroid.

The collected asteroid sample is expected to open decades of research opportunities, bringing scientists closer to answering how planets form and the way life began, including how Earth’s oceans got their water, as well as deepen human understanding of asteroids that could collide with Earth.

Bennu’s size and orbit make it a potentially hazardous asteroid.