The US is in touch with Indians at high levels after Ottawa said Indian government agents had links to the murder of a Sikh activist leader in Canada, and Washington is giving India no "special exemption" in the matter, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has said.

Asked whether US concern over the incident could disrupt that process, Sullivan said on Thursday the United States would stand up for its principles, regardless of what country is affected.

"It is a matter of concern for us. It is something we take seriously. It is something we will keep working on, and we will do that regardless of the country," Sullivan told reporters at the White House.

"There's not some special exemption you get for actions like this. Regardless of the country, we will stand up and defend our basic principles, and we will also consult closely with allies like Canada as they pursue their law enforcement and diplomatic process."

Canada said on Monday that it was "actively pursuing credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, outside a Sikh temple in June.

The Indian government accuses Ottawa of turning a blind eye to the activities of Sikh nationalists who advocate the creation of an independent Sikh state to be carved out of northern India.

Nijjar was wanted by Indian authorities for alleged terrorism and conspiracy to commit murder. He had denied those charges.

The spat has already thrown cold water on trade talks, which have been paused, and Canada last week called off a major trade mission scheduled for October.

Allegation based on human, surveillance intelligence

The allegation of India’s involvement in the killing of a Sikh Canadian is based on human and surveillance intelligence, including signals intelligence of Indian diplomats in Canada, an official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The official said that the communications involved Indian officials and Indian diplomats in Canada and that some of the intelligence was provided by a member of the "Five Eyes" intelligence-sharing alliance — US, Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly, did not say which ally provided the intelligence or give any specific details of what was contained in the intelligence.