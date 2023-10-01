On a recent Sunday afternoon, the divers arrived on a thin strip of sand at the furthest, watery edge of New York City.

Air tanks strapped to their backs, they waded into the sea and descended into an environment far different from their usual terrestrial surroundings of concrete, traffic and trash-strewn sidewalks.

Not all is pretty. Plastic bottles, candy wrappers and miles and miles of fishing line drift with the tides, endangering sea life.

The undersea litter isn't always visible from the shore. But it has long been a concern of Nicole Zelek, founder of the dive school SuperDive.

A throwaway culture of single-use plastics and other hard-to-degrade materials has sullied the world's waters over the decades, posing a danger to marine life such as seals and seabirds.

Battle against ocean pollution

Dive by dive, small groups like Zelek’s have been trying to undo some of the damage as part of the DIVERS-ity Inititative, which promotes inclusion in the sport.

“Every month we have a prize for the weirdest find,” she said. They have included the occasional goat skull, perhaps used as part of some ritual, Zelek surmises.

“The best find of all time was an actual ATM machine. Unfortunately, it was empty,” she said.