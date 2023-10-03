Amid the hustle and bustle of the traditional bazaar in central Iran’s Qazvin city — known as a cradle of culture, arts and architecture — a spectacular castle hotel dating back to the late-19th century remains a centre of attraction.

With towering gates, expansive lawns and exquisite architecture, Sa’ad al Saltaneh has the distinction of being the largest and most picturesque caravanserai in the land of caravanserais.

A bastion of commerce and tourism in the pre-World War I era, this caravanserai, or roadside inn, has undergone multiple makeovers, but its aura and originality remain intact.

Sa’ad al Saltaneh was among 54 Iranian caravanserais added to the UNESCO World Heritage List last month.

The announcement came during the World Heritage Committee’s recent annual meeting in Riyadh, where UNESCO unveiled 23 new World Heritage sites, from Cambodia’s temples to China’s tea forests, Mongolia’s Deer Stone monuments, Europe’s historic towns and Türkiye’s archaeological sites.

The vast network of caravanserais along Iran’s ancient Silk Road trade route provided “shelter, food and water for caravans, pilgrims and other travellers,” reads the description on the UNESCO website.

“They are considered to be the most influential and valuable examples of the caravanserais of Iran, revealing a wide range of architectural styles , adaptation to climatic conditions, and construction materials, spread across thousands of kilometers and built over many centuries,” it added.

Network of caravanserais

There are hundreds of caravanserais across Iran, mostly located on historic trade routes that connected the country with Asia and Europe, including the Silk Road that traversed vast deserts.

With the addition of the caravanserais, Iran now boasts 27 historical sites recognised by UNESCO, including Persepolis, the capital of the 6th century Achaemenid Empire.

According to historians, Persian caravanserais can be traced back to the Achaemenid era, which was founded by Cyrus the Great in 550 BC, but they blossomed during the Safavid dynasty’s rule between 1501 and 1736, when new monuments, mosques and caravanserais were commissioned.

“The origin of Persian caravanserais definitely goes back to the Achaemenid Empire as trade was extensive and these roadside inns eased the long travels of traders and other travelers,” Mohammad Mehdi, a university professor and historian, told the Anadolu news agency.

“But Safavid rulers paid greater attention to the role of caravanserais in promoting commerce and cultural exchanges and constructed many of them from Kermanshah to West Azerbaijan to Isfahan.”

Some of the prominent caravanserais in Iran, apart from Sa’ad al Saltaneh, include the Shah Abbas caravanserai in western Kermanshah province; Zein-o-din caravanserai in the central province of Yazd; Qasr-e Bahram caravanserai in the middle of Dasht-e Kavir desert in northern Semnan province; and Robat Sharaf in Khorasan Razavi province that dates to the Seljuk era in 1144 AD.

Most of these roadside inns were constructed with baked bricks and gypsum, with water wells inside their compounds for travelers to quench their thirst, according to archaeologists and historians, and as the traffic on the busy Silk Road increased, so did the construction of caravanserais.

Related Thailand's ancient town of Si Thep now a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Embodiment of Persian architecture

Caravanserais have traditionally been known to represent the world-famous Persian architecture and the Persian civilisation, with Iran acting as a bridge between ancient civilisations in the east and west.

“The Iranian caravanserai embodies traditional Persian architecture dating back to Achaemenids, Sassanids and Safavids. The name literally means the place of caravans in Persian, and it was a place where pilgrims and traders could interact en route to their final destination,” Hassan Alamuti, a cultural activist who describes himself as a “caravanserai enthusiast,” told Anadolu.