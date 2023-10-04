WORLD
Nearly two dozen Indian soldiers missing as flash floods hit hill state
The flooding occured due to cloud burst over Lhonak Lake, at the base of a glacier in the snowy peaks that surround Kangchenjunga, the world's third highest mountain.
The flash flood occurred as a result of the release of water from the Chungthang dam, local media say.  Photo: X / Others
October 4, 2023

The Indian army said that 23 soldiers were missing after a powerful flash flood caused by intense rainfall tore through a valley in the mountainous northeast Sikkim state.

"Due to sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, a flash flood occurred in the Teesta River... 23 personnel have been reported missing and some vehicles are reported submerged under the slush," the army said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Search operations are underway."

The remote area lies close to India's border with Nepal, and Lhonak Lake lies at the base of a glacier in the snowy peaks that surround Kangchenjunga, the world's third highest mountain.

The army said water released upstream from the Chungthang dam meant the river was already more than 4.5 metres higher (15 feet) higher than usual.

Intermittent rain and thundershowers were hampering rescue operations in the area, Reuters quoted an unnammed army official as saying.

Flash floods are common during the monsoon season, which begins in June and normally withdraws from the Indian subcontinent by the end of September. By October the heaviest of the monsoon rains are usually over

Experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
