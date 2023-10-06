Manila on Friday accused China of conducting a “dangerous maneuver” against Philippines Coast Guard ships in the disputed South China Sea.

The crew of the Philippine coastguard boat watched anxiously on Wednesday as an imposing Chinese vessel drew near and cut off its path, coming within a metre of collision in a vast stretch of open water in the South China Sea.

The captain of the BRP Sindangan shut off the engine and activated the reverse throttle. China's coastguard issued a warning via megaphone to leave as the Filipino crew watched closely on a radar that showed two vessels side by side.

"In accordance with international and Philippine national laws we are proceeding," a crew member responded.

"Request to stay clear from our passage."

Tense encounters like this, about 185 km off the Philippines and witnessed by a Reuters journalist, are becoming more frequent in Asia's most contested waters as China presses its claim of ownership over almost the entire South China Sea.

The Philippine coastguard ship is escorting smaller boats to the Second Thomas Shoal that carry supplies to a handful of troops posted to a makeshift garrison aboard the Sierra Madre, a World War Two navy ship that was intentionally grounded on the reef a quarter of a century ago.

Strategic battleground

Their constant presence aboard the rusty ship has irked China and turned the Second Thomas Shoal, also known as Ayungin Shoal, into a strategic battleground, with Beijing deploying its more modern coastguard ships and clusters of fishing boats as far as 1,150 km from the Chinese coast.

Just 800 metres away, a grey navy ship starts to follow the Sindangan, joining the four Chinese coastguard vessels and five other boats suspected by the Philippines of being militia.