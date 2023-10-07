Palestinians have criticised the White House statement issued following Hamas’ early morning attack on Israel.

Seen as the largest assault on Israel in years, the incursion combined gunmen crossing into several Israeli settlements with a heavy barrage of rockets fired from Palestine's Gaza.

The United States condemned the attack with National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson saying: “The United States unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians. There is never any justification for terrorism.”

Palestinian-American writer and political analyst Yousef Munayyer responded to the statement on twitter saying, “To call this "unprovoked", as the initial WH statement did, is to ignore the daily and constant Israeli violence and war crimes against Palestinians which has only escalated in recent years.

“It is language that erases Palestinians and enables continued violence against them.”

Brutal occupation

Israel has held a brutal, illegal military occupation over the West Bank and East Jerusalem since 1967 and has held Gaza under a land, sea and air blockade since 2007.

Palestinians in the occupied West Bank face constant restrictions on movement due to Israel’s West Bank barrier, declared illegal by the International Court of Justice, Israeli military checkpoints and Israeli only roads.