WORLD
3 MIN READ
Social media platforms should remove 'pro-Hamas content' or face heavy fines: EU
"The Commission will fully apply the DSA (Digital Services Act) and monitor the full implementation of the TCO. The Commission urges online platforms to fully comply with EU rules," says an official.
Social media platforms should remove 'pro-Hamas content' or face heavy fines: EU
On Tuesday, EU industry chief Thierry Breton told Elon Musk to curb disinformation on his messaging platform X. / Photo: Reuters Archive
October 11, 2023

The European Union has expanded its warning that tech companies must remove "pro-Hamas" content from their platforms, or face legal penalties.

Following Hamas fighters' operation on Israel, social media firms have seen a surge in misinformation related to the conflict, including doctored images and mislabelled videos, alongside images of graphic violence.

On Tuesday, EU industry chief Thierry Breton told Elon Musk to curb disinformation on his messaging platform X, warning it was being used to disseminate illegal content and false information in the wake of recent violence in the Middle East.

Breton issued a similar warning to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday, urging the company to ensure strict compliance with European law.

Now, the European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, has sought to remind all social media companies they are legally required to prevent the spread of harmful content related to Hamas.

Recommended

Fine worth up to 6% of global turnover

“Content circulating online that can be associated to Hamas qualifies as terrorist content is illegal, and needs to be removed under both the DSA (Digital Services Act) and TCO (Terrorist Content Online) Regulation,” a Commission spokesperson said.

“The Commission will fully apply the DSA and monitor the full implementation of the TCO. The Commission urges online platforms to fully comply with EU rules.”

The recently implemented DSA requires large online platforms, including X and Meta’s Facebook, to remove illegal content and to take measures to tackle the risks to public security and civic discourse.

Any firm found in breach of the DSA faces a fine worth up to 6 percent of global turnover, and repeat offenders could even be banned from operating in Europe altogether.

RelatedIsrael's Netanyahu forms 'emergency government', appoints war cabinet
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package