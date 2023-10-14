Thousands of Palestinians have taken shelter at the Al Shifa Hospital, the largest hospital in Gaza, from ongoing Israeli airstrikes, a hospital official said.

“Around 35,000 residents of Gaza take shelter at the hospital from the Israeli aggression,” Director Mohamed Abu Slima said Saturday on Facebook.

“The population are in total panic and fear,” he said, adding families set up their tents in the medical complex “for safety.”

The Israeli military ordered 1.1 million residents in northern Gaza to evacuate their homes Friday and move south immediately, prompting thousands to take shelter at the hospital.

The Gaza-based Health Ministry said at least 70 Palestinians were killed and 200 injured in an Israeli airstrike on a convoy of trucks carrying displaced civilians heading from northern Gaza to the south.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric warned that it would be impossible for Palestinians in Gaza to obey the order to leave the north without “devastating humanitarian consequences.”

Escalating tensions