A US news network MSNBC has suspended shows hosted by three Muslim anchors following Hamas's attack inside Israel last week, two sources directly involved with the decision told Arab News.

On Saturday, Arab News reported that MSNBC chose not to air the weekly episode of 'The Mehdi Hasan Show' and scrapped the plan of having Mohieddine to anchor Joy Reid's show on Thursday and Friday.

Sources also revealed to Arab News that another anchor was replacing Velshi for his upcoming weekend shows.

MSNBC, however, "vehemently pushed back against any notion that either Hasan or Mohieddine were being sidelined in any way," Semafor, a news website, said in its report.

However, two sources directly involved with the decision confirmed the suspension to Arab News.