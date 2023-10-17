Matisyahu is a phony.

Flying in the face of reggae’s anti-colonial and liberatory spirit, the Jewish-American reggae artist is siding with Israel over Palestine while it continues to massacre innocent civilians, including entire families, in Gaza.

This involves him peddling falsehoods about the dire predicament of Palestinians, reflecting more broadly the dishonest Israeli narrative that Israel is not oppressing Palestinians.

“At all times Israel gives access to medical services to Arabs from…Gaza” says Matisyahu on his official artist Facebook page, “and provides humanitarian aid and basic necessities to Gaza”.

The reality, however, is that Israel has maintained an illegal blockade on Gaza – often dubbed an “open-air prison” – for 17 years. This, as observed by internationally respected human rights organizations such as the United Nations and Amnesty International, has both blocked Palestinians in Gaza from accessing medical services and from receiving adequate levels of humanitarian aid and basic necessities, such as water, food and fuel.

This has been further compounded by the ongoing Israeli attack on Gaza.

“Medics in Gaza warned Sunday that thousands [of Palestinians] could die,” recently reported the Associated Press, “as hospitals packed with wounded people ran desperately low on fuel and basic supplies.

Palestinians in the besieged coastal enclave struggled to find food, water and safety ahead of an expected Israeli ground offensive”.

In Matisyahu’s bizarre view, “this is NOT [caps in original] apartheid”, even though Palestinians are forced to experience this at the hands of Israel but not Israeli themselves have been forced to experience this for years though not Israelis, living adjacent to Gaza.

Matisyahu is certainly not like his more progressive-minded reggae predecessors like Bob Marley and Peter Tosh. Unlike the two legendary Jamaican artists, Matisyahu uses his celebrity platform to advance colonial narratives, in this case Israel’s and that are meant to further entrench its illegal presence in the Palestinian territories: Gaza and West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Daniel Arbino, scholar at the University of Texas Austin, well observes that historically “[reggae] musicians constructed a particular self in opposition to a colonial other and fostered notions of ‘Jamaican-ness’ as diasporic, socio-politically conscious, and above all, anti-colonial.