Citing the continued terrorist threat along Türkiye’s southern borders, the nation’s parliament has extended for another two years a presidential mandate permitting the sending of Turkish soldiers to Iraq and Syria.

The memorandum signed on Tuesday by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed that the risks and threats posed to national security by developments in regions along Türkiye's southern land borders and the ongoing conflict environment continue to rise. Both northern Iraq and northern Syria – areas beyond the control of the respective countries’ governments – lie along Türkiye’s southern borders, and have a large terrorist presence.

The mandate said Türkiye attaches great importance to the protection of its territorial integrity, national unity, and stability of its neighbour Iraq and added, "The continued existence of (terrorist) PKK and Daesh elements in Iraq and attempts at ethnic-based separatism have a direct impact on regional peace, stability and the security of our country."

"Terrorist organisations, especially the PKK/PYD-YPG and Daesh, which continue to exist in Syria, in areas adjacent to our border, continue their actions against our country, our national security and civilians," the memorandum added.

The memorandum said in light of these facts, necessary precautions should be taken in line with the rights stemming from international law, against all kinds of risks, threats, and actions that may pose a danger to Türkiye's national security, aimed at disrupting the territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria through terrorism and creating illegitimate fait accomplis in the field, in terms of national security.

"In order to help follow a rapid and dynamic policy, the Turkish Armed Forces will be sent to foreign countries to carry out cross-border operations and interventions, if necessary, in a way that the border, extent, amount and time will be appreciated and determined by the president, and foreign armed forces will be stationed in Türkiye for the same purposes," it said.

Terrorists often use northern Iraq and northern Syria as hideouts to plot terror attacks on Turkish soil or against Turkish forces, and also attacks on local inhabitants.